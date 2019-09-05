Mozambique: Pope Offers Message of Peace to Fragile Mozambique During Visit

Photo: Rome Reports/YouTube
Pope Francis arrives in Mozambique.
5 September 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Anita Powell

Pope Francis was met by thousands of excited Mozambicans Wednesday — including President Filipe Nyusi — as he began his first papal visit to the southern African country. The pontiff says he brings a message of peace to the war-ravaged nation.

The pope landed Wednesday night at Maputo's airport to a jubilant crowd. Many women wore capulanas — traditional Mozambican cloth — printed with colorful images of Francis. Military bands played, and Nyusi escorted the pontiff to meet clergy and the youth as he disembarked.

In a recorded message released ahead of his arrival, the pope addressed Mozambicans in the nation's dominant language, Portuguese.

"You are all in my prayers," he said. "I invite you all to join in my prayer that the God and Father of all may bring about fraternal reconciliation in Mozambique and throughout Africa, which is the only hope for a solid and lasting peace."

That's a powerful message, Mozambicans say, especially in the wake of a recent peace agreement that aims to end decades of violence that followed a brutal 16-year civil war.

Cracks are beginning to appear in the fragile deal, with members of the opposition Renamo Party accusing members of the ruling Frelimo Party of attacking their members in rural Mozambique. Both parties were the main combatants in the civil war.

On his three-day visit, the pope will meet with lawmakers, youth and clergy, giving three speeches Thursday before leading a mass Friday.

Father Giorgio Ferretti, parish priest of the Cathedral of Maputo, says he also expects the pontiff to address other major challenges facing Mozambique.

"We know he will talk about poor people. He will talk about the environment. He will talk about peace. He will talk about universal fraternity," he said. "But not in a simple way — with his own spiritual words. And that is what we are looking for, and waiting for, to hear."

After Mozambique, Francis will continue to the island nations of Madagascar and Mauritius, where he also sent advance video messages. He spoke in Italian to Mauritians, who speak English, French, Creole and Hindi; and to the Malagasy people, who speak French and Malagasy.

"The language of the Gospel is love," he said.

Read the original article on VOA.

More on This
Pope Lands in Mozambique at Start of Three-Nation African Visit
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Mozambique
Conflict
Religion
Southern Africa
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.