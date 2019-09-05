Angolan Ambassador to Netherlands Delivers Credentials

4 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Maria Isabel Resende Encoge on Wednesday handed over the credential letters to King Willem Claus Ferdinand.

At the time, the Angolan diplomat expressed personal health wishes to the King and the desire to see the political-diplomatic and cooperation relations between the two countries strengthened.

King Willem Claus Ferdinand reciprocated the wishes, recalling "the ties of cooperation that have always existed between the two peoples."

Maria Isabel Resende Encoge was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to the Kingdom of the Netherlands on 15 May this year.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

