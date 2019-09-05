Angola: Attorney General's Office Confirms Accusation Against Manuel Rabelais

4 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Attorney General's Office (PGR) confirmed on Tuesday the accusation against Manuel António Rebelais, as director of the now defunct Revitalization Office of Institutional Communication and Marketing Administration (GRECIMA).

Former social Communication Minister, Manuel Rabelais is accused of embezzlement crimes, violation of plan and budget execution rules, improper receipt of advantages and money laundering as director of GRECIMA, between 2016 and 2017.

According to Jornal de Angola, which quotes PGR spokesman Álvaro João, "the Public Prosecutor's Office has no responsibility for the leak to the social networks of the document supporting the accusation against Manuel Rabelais", but confirmed the authenticity of the same.

Álvaro João stressed that the document that appears on social networks is a piece already filed by the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court. "It means that it is no longer a private piece of the Public Prosecution Service, but of the Supreme Court," he said.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.