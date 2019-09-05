Angola: Attorney General's Office Confirms Accusation Against Manuel Rabelais

Luanda — The Attorney General's Office (PGR) confirmed on Tuesday the accusation against Manuel António Rebelais, as director of the now defunct Revitalization Office of Institutional Communication and Marketing Administration (GRECIMA).

Former social Communication Minister, Manuel Rabelais is accused of embezzlement crimes, violation of plan and budget execution rules, improper receipt of advantages and money laundering as director of GRECIMA, between 2016 and 2017.

According to Jornal de Angola, which quotes PGR spokesman Álvaro João, "the Public Prosecutor's Office has no responsibility for the leak to the social networks of the document supporting the accusation against Manuel Rabelais", but confirmed the authenticity of the same.

Álvaro João stressed that the document that appears on social networks is a piece already filed by the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court. "It means that it is no longer a private piece of the Public Prosecution Service, but of the Supreme Court," he said.