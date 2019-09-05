Angola: Concrete Actions Boost National Economy

4 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The continued focus on fighting corruption, greater openness of private investment, creation of a better business environment, among other measures, are contributing to boost the national economy, said on Wednesday, the Minister of Economy and Planning, Manuel Neto da Costa.

The Cabinet minister, who was speaking at the opening of the Angola Investment Policy Review workshop, said it was important to promote an active capital market, which aims to promote pension funds, insurance activity, to allow direct financing to the business sector.

On the other hand, he stated that the existence of concrete actions at ministerial department level is relevant and should be current and address the specific issues of each sector, carrying out activities to promote investments in the country, sharing relevant information, among other actions.

The official admitted that it was difficult for foreign investors to repatriate their capital, due to the reduction in foreign exchange revenues.

"When it comes to foreign direct investment, investors are concerned with ensuring the repatriation of their capital," he said.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

