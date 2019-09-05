South Africa: Linde Called Up to Proteas' T20 Squad As Smuts Drops Out

Cape Town — Cape Cobras left-arm leg-spinner George Linde has been called-up for the Proteas' T20 series against India starting later this month.

The 27-year-old all-rounder replaces Jon-Jon Smuts who has been withdrawn from the tour after failing to meet the team's fitness standards.

Linde is currently in India with the South Africa 'A' team and will join the Proteas upon their arrival.

South Africa depart for India on Friday and will play a three-match T20 series followed by a three-match Test series across six venues, starting on September 15.

Proteas T20I squad:

Quinton de Kock (Titans, captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras)

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions, vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans)

Source: Sport24