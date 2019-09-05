Sudan: Darfur Peace Council Praises Revolutionary Front's Meeting

4 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Council of Movements Signatory to Darfur Peace Deal valued high meeting of factions of the revolutionary Front anew.

The Council' Spokesman, Adam Awad Ahmed considered in a statement to SUNA the step as courageous stance by such factions and urged them to go ahead towards national consensus to complete the Sudanese people's victory of uprooting the former regime through serious engagement for reaching sustainable peace.

Awad called Abdul-Wahid and Al-Hilo movements to join the revolutionary front in the coming peace process.

He asserted that Hamdok' government should include all spectrums and regions of Sudan, stressing importance of competence and honesty of list of coming ministers and commissioners.

