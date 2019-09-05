Sudan: First Youth Media Forum to Be Held in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Youth Media Professionals Organization till hold the First Youth Media Forum next Saturday to launch its media activities and programs. The will forum included workshops, revew of youth experiences in the media field, lectures and other activities. The organization has invited all media men and women to participate in the forum activities.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability