Sudan: First Youth Media Forum to Be Held in Khartoum

4 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Youth Media Professionals Organization till hold the First Youth Media Forum next Saturday to launch its media activities and programs. The will forum included workshops, revew of youth experiences in the media field, lectures and other activities. The organization has invited all media men and women to participate in the forum activities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.