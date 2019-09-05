Sudan: Delaying Government Formation Not in Favor of the Nation - Politicians:

4 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Head of Liberal National Independent Party Othman Ibrahim Al Tawil urged for hurrying up formation of the Civilian Transitional Government( CTG).

However, he affirmed the importance of abiding to standards that had been agreed upon.

He explained in statement to SUNA that the delay of the government formation would throw negative shadow on public livelihood.

AL Tawil praised the prime minister Abd Allah Hamdok remarks of abiding to competent and giving the woman positive discrimination in recognition to her influential role during December Revolution.

For his part Acting Secretary General of Federal Umma Party, Najm Al Deen Dosa praised the call for gender representation (particularly woman and youth) in the upcoming government for the role they played in making the change.

Dosa praised the prime minister statement in supporting the representation of youth and woman, saying this meant that the upcoming government would implement the revolution's objectives.

In the same development the political analyst Dr. Usama Mohamed Saeed AL Khabir shared his two peers (Al Tawil and Dosa) an identical view that the delay of the government formation would create state of disappointment amongst the public.

All the Sudanese people were eagerly wait to their new government going to business, solving problems and provided them with services.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

