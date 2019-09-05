Sudan: Al-Buran Receives Ambassador of China

4 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received at the Republican Palace Wednesday the Chinese ambassador to Sudan, Ma Xinmin.

The Chinese ambassador said in press statements that the meeting sought ways of boosting joint cooperation between Sudan and China in all fields and coordination between them at international forums , indicating that his meeting with the head of Sovereignty Council was successful.

Ambassador Xinmin hoped that the new government would be able to lead Sudan towards development, peace and stability.

