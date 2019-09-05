Sudan: Herdsmen Seriously Wound South Darfur Farmers

El Jadeed — Herdsmen opened fire and wounded farmers, three of them in seriously, in the area of El Jadeed south of Manawashi in South Darfur.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the herdsmen allowed their cattle and camels to graze on the farms on Monday. When the farmers tried to drive the animals off, the herdsmen opened fire on them, resulting in the injuries. Ahmed Hammad (70), Abdellatif Mohamed (24), and Moez Adam Hammad (13) were seriously wounded.

Two of them were taken to Manawashi, and the third victim was transferred to Nyala, the capital of South Darfur.

