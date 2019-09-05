Sudan: Herdsmen Seriously Wound South Darfur Farmers

4 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Jadeed — Herdsmen opened fire and wounded farmers, three of them in seriously, in the area of El Jadeed south of Manawashi in South Darfur.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the herdsmen allowed their cattle and camels to graze on the farms on Monday. When the farmers tried to drive the animals off, the herdsmen opened fire on them, resulting in the injuries. Ahmed Hammad (70), Abdellatif Mohamed (24), and Moez Adam Hammad (13) were seriously wounded.

Two of them were taken to Manawashi, and the third victim was transferred to Nyala, the capital of South Darfur.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.