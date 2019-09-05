Sudan: Darfur Lawyers Seek 'Consultative Forum' With Armed Movements

El Fasher — The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) announced it made arrangements in order to set up a Consultative Forum to bring together civil forces and the Darfur armed movements.

The purpose of the Forum, welcomed by the Darfur armed movements, is to create a platform to find effective solutions to public issues and problems at local and national level.

Consultations

The DBA held consultations with the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdelwahid El Nur, the Justice and Equality Movement led by Jibril Ibrahim, the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minawi, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council led by El Hadi Idris, and the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance under the leadership of El Tahir Hajar.

The statement pointed out that all of them in principle welcomed the idea of setting up a Consultative Forum. They proposed several venues for the forum. Juba, the capital of South Sudan, is the most likely option.

Nominate

The DBA Consultative Committee asked for the armed movements to nominate members for the forum and its committees. It recommended that at least 25 per cent of the delegates should be women.

