Liberia: "International Begging Is Appalling!"

A former President of the University of Liberia (UL) has described as appalling the continual international begging posture worn by Liberia in the midst of available surplus natural resources over century of years ago.

Dr. Emmet A. Dennis said it is a shame and disgrace for Africa's oldest independent nation, Liberia to depend on begging all around for developmental aids in the face of available abundance resources in country.

He lamented that Liberia as a country that has all the needed resources to develop a country of less population multiple resources should not be amongst underdeveloped countries of the world dependent on soliciting and or seeking aids for its infrastructural development.

The former UL President made the comments last week during event marking the 2nd Anniversary of the Emmet Dennis National Scientific Conference held in Monrovia.

The Emmet A. Dennis National Scientific Conference is an annual event meant to showcases local capacity for public health research and practice, as well as features outstanding international researchers. This year's conference consisted of presentations, skills workshops, and problem-solving challenge. It brought together over 300 delegates, including more than 100 oral and poster presenters and at least seven Expert Speakers.

Participants at the conference expressed delight in the ceremony describing it as rewarding and beneficial for the growth and development of Liberia.

The conference was held from the 27-29 of August 2019 with many hailing the organizers and vision bearer of the annual event for such a resourceful event and sound speakers capable of passing on knowledge to future leaders of Liberia.