Liberia: President George Weah Calls for Concerted Efforts in Tackling Challenges Affecting Liberia's Economy

President George Weah has called on Liberians to work together in tackling the deficiencies associated with the economy of the State.

Speaking at the launch of a 3-day Economic Dialogue on the State of the Economy, the Liberian Leader stressed that concerted efforts are needed in addressing economic defects and imbalances currently affecting the country.

President Weah acknowledged the responsibility of his government to ensure that Liberia moves towards the path of sustainable economic growth and development.

He stressed that his administration does not have monopoly of ideas, but relies on the best and bright minds from all spheres, both national and international, to support the country in finding solutions, and corrective measures that would take the nation towards prosperity.

The Liberian Leader paid homage to the organizers of the event including national and international partners and panelists involved in the 3-day deliberation.

"I am particularly grateful to see the caliber of Panelists that have made themselves available to bring to bear, a search for lasting solutions to the economic problems and challenges facing the Country," President Weah noted.

He assured that the government will take recommendations from the event under serious advisement.

The Dialogue is funded by the United Nations Development Programme in collaboration with other development partners to include the European Union, USAID, and ECOWAS among others.

UNDP Resident Representative Pa Lamin Beyai described the initiative as a national conversation that requires the collective efforts, inputs and commitment from all Liberians to address the critical issues necessary to overcome the economic challenges.

Dr. Beyai urged Liberians not to be deterred, but cultivate workable strategies that would meaningfully contribute to the recovery process of the Country, adding that consistent monitoring mechanisms are needed in this regard.

"Liberia can and will recover rapidly if its people hold together and commit to ensuring that the Citizens' Feedback Mechanism becomes relevant," said Beyai

The UNDP Resident Representative assured the Liberian Government of its support to continued efforts aimed at strengthening national policies, structures and systems, which can only be achieved with a vibrant and stable economy.

The Dialogue provides a platform to stimulate a broad based national engagement on the State and fate of the economy that would situate the Country the Country on a path of rapid economic growth.

The Head of the Secretariat for this national platform, Dr. Togar |Gayeweah McIntosh said at the close of the event, a national consensus would evolve on a set of short and medium -term policy measures, strategies, programs and a time-bound road-map aimed at enhancing speedy economic recovery; sustained economic growth and peace and reconciliation.

Panelists include, Nathaniel Barnes, Tony Elumelu, Herbert M'Cleod, Seth Terkpeh, and Augustine Ngafuan, among others.

Topics to be discussed include Public Finance Mobilization and Management; Investment Promotion and Private Sector Growth; Youth Unemployment and Skills Development as well as Peacebuilding and Reconciliation.