Liberia: SUP Replaces Chairman, But...

The campus based political party at the University of Liberia; the Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) says it has expelled its Chairman, Carlos T. Edison. The decision to expel Mr. Edison was announced over the weekend by the Central Committee of the party.

According to the Central Committee of SUP, the decision was taken based on a consensus reached amongst members of the central committee of the party at a called meeting.

The committee in a press statement said former Chairman Edison was relief of his post due to several breaches of the party's ethical policy and constitution that guide the running of the party.

The party named some of the breaches as the failure of the dethroned Chairman to take the Central Committee of the party to congress to elect new leaders of the party.

According to SUP's Central Committee, it is enshrined in her Constitution and governing policy that the Chairman of the SUP is under obligation to take the Central Committee of the party to an arranged and announced Congress after every two semesters to elect new leadership of the party for smooth operations and in line with best practices.

SUP also lined up unilateral decisions taken by Edison affecting or subjecting the party to other collaborations including the alignment of the party to the Council of Patriots (COPs) as some of the reasons she took the decision to expel her former immediate chairman.

The party in the statement also alleged that Edison has been involved with alleged planning and supporting raining insults and invectives against veterans of the party.

The party has now named Mohammed Tengbay as the Acting Chairman of the party pending a planned and scheduled congress to elect new corps of officers that will stair the affairs of the party for the next two semesters.

Meanwhile, SUP has warned the administration of the University of Liberia and all affiliates of the party against making business with Carlos in the name of the party adding, "Doing so will be at own risk and considered null and void".

When contacted, Carlos said he is not aware of any expulsion from the party saying he remains the legitimate Chairman of SUP.

SUP has in recent times been at a center of controversies ranging from campus based and national polities leading to split amongst its members and supporters amongst others.