Liberia: 'Integrity Is Missing'

Gbarnga- Bong County- Liberia's Vice President Chief Nya Suakoko Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor has challenged Liberian teachers to exemplify integrity in the classrooms.

Vice President Howard-Taylor said teachers control majority members of Liberia's Population and it was important that they demonstrate truthfulness in the learning sector something she averred that will serve as an impetus to transforming the sector.

She stated that teachers are considered as makers of societal Transformation and as such they hold a greater responsibility to diverting the minds of people in a positive way.

The Bong County Former Senator further blamed the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the level of dishonesty that has taken preeminent over every sector of the Liberian Society.

"I blame the Ministry of Education for the huge influx of corrupt and dishonest people in the Liberian Society because they are paying death ears to teaching materials that will amplify integrity in society".

She is meanwhile recommending the inception of a course on integrity in the curriculum to be taught at various schools across country. The Liberian vice president disclosed that when this is done, it will help to minimize corruption that has engulfed all sectors of the society as the result of the lack of integrity and patriotism.

She noted that nowadays, people singlehandedly take public funding and go with impunity because of injustice, insincerity and the lack of integrity.

The Liberian Vice President said Liberia can only succeed in the fight against corruption when schools operators begin molding the minds of students on the importance of integrity.

Her assertion was contained in a speech she delivered at the 61st graduation and closing exercises of the government run Dolokelen Gboveh High School in Gbarnga on Friday.

VP Howard-Taylor then presented 15, 000 and 10, 000 Liberian Dollars to the first and second duxes Samuel K. W Quity and Michael Suah of the institution respectively.

She said the cash presentation was her own way of encouraging the duo to further their education in the midst of the numerous challenges.

The Government-run Dolokelen Gboveh Multilateral School graduated five hundred and fifty eight students. TNR