Liberia: 'Weah Is Responsible'

... Says UP Chairman

The chairman of the opposition Unity Party (UP), Wilmot Paye said that president George Weah is responsible for the hardship and violent actions being perpetrated against peaceful citizens in the country. That as head of government, he takes full responsibility of all actions of his people.

He is aware of what is going on. He is calculative before he takes actions. Before he takes any action, it is premeditated. All those who are in the inner circle are only doing to execute and carry out his instructions. He is responsible for all that is going on In the country," Paye said in an exclusive interview recently.

He made direct reference to the wave of violent which took place in district number 15 during the just ended by elections. He said, it surprising for Cdcians to carry casket on their heads saying that it was Telia Urey.

"The display of casket of a person who is alive is bad. The instruction that is saying is that your kill this person. And under the Liberian way, simply saying, I do not want to see that person living. Presidents are not ordinary people," he said.

He added that during the display of the casket, president Weah's convoy was on its way to district number 15. "The leader must know that the people are watching him. If it is a bad example, they will emulate him," he said.

Liberia will not slide into chaos:

Paye whose party ruled Liberia for 12 years (2005-2017) said he does not think that Liberia will slide into chaos. He said the the international community made huge investment and they would not sit to allow it slide back into chaos.

He continued that the bad shape of the economy was not the problem, rather president Weah and his team of officials were the main problem of it. That they are not putting in place any sound economic policy that will move the economy in the right direction.

"The economy is not the problem, but it is the attitude of the president and his officials that is causing problem for the economy. The country is not sliding into chaos," he added. Paye said the current economic situation poses threat to everyone and the country.

"Many of these actions pose direct threat to our peace. Yes there is a threat. But one thing we know is that from the perspective of the opposition, there will be nothing done on our part, either through our reactions, or actions or inaction will contribute to anything that will cause chaos or return Liberia to the dark days. We do not want those dark days to come," he said.

However is continued; "the only thing we are saying is that, we are getting more and more inspired that there is a leadership gap in our country. The president is more intransigent."