Liberia: WLCU Donates Several Office Equipment to Labour Ministry

4 September 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The World Lebanese Cultural Union of Liberia (WLCU) has donated several computers, printers and accessories to the Ministry of Labour to enhance its efficiency.

Four Dell Desk top computer and four three in one HP Printers were donated Friday to the Minister of Labour as part of the WLCU institutional assistance program to government.

WLCU President Ahmed Wazni said while government is doing its utmost best with the little resources, to improve all sectors, the WLCU is obliged to join as its social responsibility to help government achieve its vision, the Pro-poor development agenda.

Wazni said "the World Lebanese Cultural Union has over the years contributed to the Ministry of Labour in the spirit of partnership and better welfare for everyone," and that the donation was in urgent response to its request.

The WLCU President lauded the Minister of Labour for the cordial working relations with the Lebanese community in Liberia and the opportunity afforded them to be part of government vision for prosperity and peace.

Labour Minister Moses Y. Kollie expressed gratitude to the World Lebanese Cultural Union of Liberia for the rapid response of the computers and printers badly needed to enhance efficiency.

Minister Kollie said the World Lebanese Cultural Union of Liberia is part of the tripartite team of the Labour Ministry, and while it has not ruled out contentious issues, but noted those issues have always been resolved through dialogue and open line of communication.

