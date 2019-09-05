Liberia: Stop Being Reckless

-Allen blasts opposition

The chairman of the Governing Council of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change damns opposition politicians here for being reckless, careless and destructive to the country that they yearn to govern in years to come.Chief Cyril Allen, also chairman emeritus of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) which is a member of the ruling Coalition, notes that the style and approach of opposition leaders are reckless and it has the propensity to undermine economic stability and peace in Liberia.

Speaking to the NewDawn on Wednesday, September 04, at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside Monrovia, he laments that people claiming to opposition leaders take to the social media and local media outlets, denigrating the government and the country thereby, creating dark cloud.

Currently chairing the board of commissioners of the National Social Security Corporation (NASSCORP) Allen continues that any opposition leader tethering down national leaders including the President does not put anyone in a position to get elected; instead, it shows immaturity of such individual.

He urges opposition leaders to engage the government constructively and help in re-strengthening the economy which the CDC-led government has initiated by calling for a national economic dialogue, where all Liberians are given the opportunity to suggest the way forward in moving the economy to speed.

"Liberians all over the world using the social media to disenfranchise their country is affecting the common man out there. Liberians have a tendency when they are not part of a government that administration should fail but when they are part, they defend the government with last drop of their blood. Such practice must be erased and Liberians must be nationalistic," he emphasizes.

Allen: "The fact that you're intoxicated with former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf regime does not mean the CDC-led government should fail, because the government you place the bottom of the ladder will desperately fail."

At the same he calls on the ruling establishment to respect the opposition community on grounds that they are part of the governance process also, and wants the opposition community to similarly respect the government and stop talking carelessly and recklessly as though no one is in charge.

Commenting on rift within the Coalition for Democratic Change, Allen says the bottom line of the noise is job, noting that the Liberian government cannot incorporate all partisans and supporters; rather, what it should do is create additional employment opportunities outside of government to clam the noise.