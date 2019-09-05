South Africa: Griquas Name Coach Replacement for Janse Van Rensburg

5 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Griquas have named former Sharks and Bulls scrumhalf Scott Mathie as their new head coach for the 2020 and 2021 Currie Cup and SuperSport Challenge seasons.

The 36-year-old replaces the outgoing Brent Janse van Rensburg, who guided Griquas to a semi-final in this year's Currie Cup but is now off to Durban to bet the Sharks' forward coach in Super Rugby.

Mathie had been working as an assistant to Janse van Rensburg and he has been involved in the system for some time, while he also has experience as a former Director of Rugby at Durban High School.

"I feel honoured and privileged to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am very thankful to Griquas for showing faith in my abilities to continue with the program," Mathie said.

"I want to thank Brent for all his hard work and efforts he put into this season, which allows us to build on the great foundation laid this year. Focusing on consistent improvement will be a fundamental aspect for me, which we will adopt daily leading into 2020."

CEO Arni van Rooyen welcomed Mathie into his new role.

"We feel very fortunate to have a staff member within our current system that is good enough to take over the reins," he said.

"After a very successful rebuild of our program during 2019, it was important for us to ensure that our squad is not exposed to another rebuild with more changes in 2020."

Official Press Release pic.twitter.com/kNQzY6yFpj-- Griquas Rugby (@GriquasRugby) September 4, 2019

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.