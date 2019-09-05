Zimbabwe: Zimnat, Access Finance Seal Deal

5 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Insurance services firm, Zimnat, says it has struck a partnership deal with bureaux de change operator, Access Finance, for provision of key services to their clients.

Under the arrangement, Zimnat customers can now obtain bureau de change services at selected Zimnat branches across the country.

"The establishment of bureau de change services at Zimnat branches is part of Zimnat's bid to make life better for its clients by offering them a one-stop shop for various insurance and financial services," Mr Stanley Mazorodze, Zimnat General insurance's chief executive officer, said.

"Access Finance is driven by a unique team of professionals who possess years of experience in the banking and finance sector, locally as well as internationally. Zimnat is proud to be associated with this work ethic."

Zimnat mainly offers businesses and individuals a variety of products that include motor insurance, home insurance, life assurance, travel insurance, funeral cover, health and accident insurance, pension schemes, unit trusts and private wealth management.

The group is associated with Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial institution on the continent. Zimnat General Insurance is Zimnat's short-term insurance division.

Access Finance, which is a specialist Zimbabwean financial services institution, provides fixed income, structured finance and foreign exchange services.

It recently launched services to enable customers to buy and sell foreign currency, as well as access foreign currency for business or travel on a willing seller willing buyer basis, as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, following the establishment of an interbank market.

