Zimbabwe: Ginimbi Trial Date Set

5 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Geraldine Zaranyika

Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye has announced that the trial for Harare businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure, will kick off on September 18.

Kadungure is facing charges of fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.

He was recently granted $1 000 bail by Justice Tawanda Chitapi on the grounds that the prosecution case had irregularities.

Allegations against Kadungure are that between February 2009 and May 2016, his company Piko Trading Private Limited misrepresented to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) that it made total sales of $2 777 678, inclusive of Value Added Tax, when in actual fact the company had made $9 092 951.

To that end, Zimra suffered a prejudice of $417 940.

Kadungure is also being accused of evading tax, with Zimra suffering a total prejudice of $3 468 949.

He was arrested in November last year at the Harare Magistrates' Courts after appearing before the court in a different case in which he is being accused of duping Chegutu West National Assembly Member Cde Dexter Nduna and Ivon and Enos Gatawa of R1 535 000 in a pump supply deal.

Meanwhile, former Cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo's matters were yesterday postponed to tomorrow by Harare magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya.

Chombo is facing numerous corruption charges and all his counts were postponed.

