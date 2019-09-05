Liberia: Investors Target Million Out of Poverty

A nine - man delegation from the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International (FGBMFI) is in Monrovia, announcing its target to lift a million impoverished Liberians out of poverty by connecting them to business opportunities, promoting "doing business in the fear of God" and eliminating corruption, among others.

The group's Liberia Airlift Mission Coordinator Mr. Boma Simeon Anga told an interview Wednesday, 4 September that the Fellowship is here to share success stories and connect Liberians to opportunities that can help them start their journey to building wealth and lifting as many as a million people out of poverty.

"Our target is to connect to Pro - Poor strategy that can lift hundreds of thousands, if not million, out of poverty. And you know Nigeria is facing the same problem, but we are addressing this problem head - on," Mr. Anga told an interview at the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

The delegation is headed to Monrovia by Dr. Jeremiah Abutu, Medical Director at Gerab Hospitals, Nigeria and District Coordinator of FGBMFI.

While the group is here in Liberia, a business conference is expected to be held on Saturday, 7 September during which exploring business opportunities in Liberia will be discussed, with a focus on the cassava industry, among others.

On the same day, a presidential dinner is expected to be held to establish an eminent chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship.

The delegation is comprised of past battalion commander of Nigeria's first peacekeeping group under ECOMOG to Liberia, Rtd Gen. Yakubu Usman; Major General Peter Ebhalem; Medical Doctor Dr. Jeremiah Abutu; African Union - NEPAD Pan African Cassava Initiative Chairman Mr. Boma Simeon Anga and other high profile persons.

According to Mr. Anga, Liberia is going through difficult times, but he notes that the Fellowship supports President George MannehWeah's Pro - Poor Agenda.He says at a business seminar to be conducted here, the Fellowship will showcase opportunities for growing the economy and collecting businessmen and women through global opportunities that can help them build wealth and solve the problem of poverty.

He indicates that the Fellowship will brief President Weah about its agenda, meet with other relevant cabinet ministers, important stakeholders, members of the Legislature and the Judiciary.

Also speaking, Nigeria's first Battalion Commander under ECOMOG during Liberia's civil crisis, Retired General Yakubu Usman recalls that he was here about 29 years ago when the Roberts International Airport (RIA) where he was being interviewed, was a no - go area during the crisis.

"But we thank God that Liberia is peaceful, and I can see you smiling, your faces are shining," Gen. Usman tells the interviewers amidst laughter.

At the conference, he says he will remind Liberians that he first came here to restore peace, but he is now here to bring the peace of God and economic prosperity.

Earlier, Mr. Arthur W.B. Fumbah, FGBMFI national president says one thing the group brings to Liberia is the promotion of doing business in the fear of God, eliminating corruption, teaching about paying taxes properly, remitting people's money and earning trust in the business environment, among others.

According to Mr. Fumbah, the group will have an engagement with the National Investment Commission (NIC), expressing happiness that the conference is coming at a time Liberia is having an economic dialogue to improve on the economic situations here."They are all coming in to assess; we got educators who are all coming in to assess business opportunity," says Mr. Fumbah.

He reveals that the leading promoter of cassava product is part of the delegation, coming an idea on how cassava can be used as another viable staple food and business opportunity in Liberia."They are coming to collaborate with other Liberians, whatever that is on the ground. That is why we are a Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship," he says.

The delegation is expected to return to Nigeria on 10 September.Also speaking, Dr. Jude Ememe says the delegation is here for a strategic partnership, as part of FGBMFI's custom to reach out to nations to support the work of the Lord.

"Primarily we are here to propagate the gospel. We are also here to have collaboration with the businessmen and women in Liberia to see how we can support to promote the work... ," he says.He concludes that training program will be held to share experience and knowledge with business people to impact wealth creation and empower them spiritually.