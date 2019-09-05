Zimbabwe: Police Keen to Question Maiko

Police yesterday said they were keen to question Chitungwiza Mayor Councillor Lovemore Maiko of MDC-Alliance following video footage in which a man, strongly believed to be him, is seen torching a ZBC vehicle opposite Town House in Harare on August 26, 2016.

This was during a violent demonstration organised by the opposition-linked Tajamuka pressure group.

Several vehicles and property were torched in the demonstration.

In the video footage made available to The Herald, violent scenes are witnessed wherein a mob burns a ZBC vehicle. The man believed to be Clr Maiko is seen rushing towards a parked ZBC vehicle with cardboard boxes which he throws inside to aid the fire which immediately erupts, with billowing smoke. The man is wearing a blue and gold T-shirt with a United States of America flag.

During his act, scores of mobsters are heard cheering as the car continues to burn.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said investigations on the cases were in progress.

"We are keen to interview him (Maiko) based on what some people have come forward with to the police as investigations continue," he said.

"At the moment we cannot divulge much details as investigations are still in progress."

Efforts to get a comment from Maiko were fruitless.