Zimbabwe: Police Keen to Question Maiko

5 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Police yesterday said they were keen to question Chitungwiza Mayor Councillor Lovemore Maiko of MDC-Alliance following video footage in which a man, strongly believed to be him, is seen torching a ZBC vehicle opposite Town House in Harare on August 26, 2016.

This was during a violent demonstration organised by the opposition-linked Tajamuka pressure group.

Several vehicles and property were torched in the demonstration.

In the video footage made available to The Herald, violent scenes are witnessed wherein a mob burns a ZBC vehicle. The man believed to be Clr Maiko is seen rushing towards a parked ZBC vehicle with cardboard boxes which he throws inside to aid the fire which immediately erupts, with billowing smoke. The man is wearing a blue and gold T-shirt with a United States of America flag.

During his act, scores of mobsters are heard cheering as the car continues to burn.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said investigations on the cases were in progress.

"We are keen to interview him (Maiko) based on what some people have come forward with to the police as investigations continue," he said.

"At the moment we cannot divulge much details as investigations are still in progress."

Efforts to get a comment from Maiko were fruitless.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.