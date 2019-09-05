South Africa: SA Embassy in Lagos Remains Closed

Photo: The Conversation
South African and Nigerian flags (file photo).
5 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African embassy in Lagos, Nigeria, remains temporarily closed after coming under attack, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said on Thursday.

“It’s still closed out of concern for the safety of staff. We took a decision to close it temporarily to assess the situation,” said Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele.

Ngqengelele said South Africans are engaging Nigerian authorities on the matter.

He said there was no damage to the embassy adding that “we are getting assurances from Nigerian authorities”.

While the embassy remains closed, Ngqengelele said the governments of South Africa and Nigeria share cordial relations.

“We look forward to strengthen our relations,” he said.

It was reported that Wednesday’s riots were a response to violent tensions that had been reported in several South African towns.

Last month, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said South Africa is in contact with Nigerian authorities regarding calls by a student organisation in Nigeria for the expulsion of South Africans and protests at South African owned businesses.

The protests are said to be in response to alleged killings of Nigerians by South Africans.

More on This
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobia, March Against Gender-Based Violence Loom Over WEF
Inclusive Growth on the Agenda at World Economic Forum on Africa
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
West Africa
Nigeria
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.