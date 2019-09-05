Zimbabwe: Confusion Rocks Chitungwiza

Confusion has rocked Chitungwiza Municipality as it is now being run by two town clerks, Dr George Makunde and Engineer David Duma.

The confusion emanated on Monday when angry residents attacked mayor Lovemore Maiko on allegations of poor service delivery and corruption.

It is alleged that town clerk Dr Makunde was given a letter of suspension by councillor Maiko on allegations of failing to report to work and disobeying councillors.

Clr Maiko appointed Eng Duma as the acting town clerk.

However, on the same day Dr Makunde also suspended Eng Duma and housing director Ms Hazel Sithole.

When contacted by The Herald, Dr Makunde denied having received the letter.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Secretary, Mr George Magosvongwe yesterday confirmed receiving a letter of Dr Makunde's suspension.

"The Ministry received the letter from Chitungwiza Municipality mayor indicating the suspension of the town clerk. The ministry expects the employer namely Chitungwiza Municipality to follow full process in resolving the impasse with its employee," he said.