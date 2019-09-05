Angola: AU Praises Angola Mediation in Rwanda-Uganda Agreement

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço's effort that led to the recent signing in Luanda, Angola, of the Memorandum of Understanding between Rwanda and Uganda aimed to put an end their political crisis has been highlighted.

The recognition is expressed in a press release issued by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU).

The document states that the PSC welcomed the information on the agreement provided by the Angolan delegation to the 871th PSC Session on 22 August in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

In a statement, the Press Office of the Permanent Representation of Angola to the AU said that the African Union body praised the President João Lourenço's facilitation efforts, assisted by his Democratic Congo counterpart, Félix Tshisekedi.

"The Council commended the signing in Luanda of the Memorandum of Understanding on 21 August 2019 between the Republics of Rwanda and Uganda, aimed at improving bilateral relations between the two sister countries and congratulated Presidents Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni, respectively, for achieving a friendly solution to their differences ", reads the document.

The PSC 15-member encouraged the two countries to faithfully honor and fulfill all commitments made during the signed Memorandum of Understanding.

After signing the agreement, the Angolan statesman said that having had the courage and pragmatism to agree to the proposed and negotiated text, Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni gave "a great example" of how in Africa all the differences, fears, disputes and conflicts must be resolved through dialogue.

In their turn, Kagame and Museveni pledged to strengthen cooperation for peaceful and normalisation of bilateral relations.