Angola and China Intensify Parliamentary Relationship

4 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and China will intensify high-level visits to broaden parliamentary cooperation.

The information was given Wednesday in Luanda by the ambassador of the Republic of China to Angola, Dong Tao, following a meeting with the deputy speaker of the 3rd Specialized Committee of the National Assembly, Lukamba Gato.

The 3rd National Assembly Committee, chaired by MP Josefina Diakié, deals with foreign relations, international cooperation and Angolan communities abroad.

"We have identified other areas of parliamentary cooperation. Our embassy will make contacts with the 3rd National Assembly Commission to study new ways of cooperation in the coming months, "noted the diplomat.

He also emphasized the visit that the People's Assembly Vice- Speaker Wang Chen made to Angola last July, which served to strengthen relations between the two parliaments.

The Chinese diplomat looks at the African continent with great optimism. "It is a continent of the future, with potential in natural and human resources, and is on the road to development."

Angola and China have had cooperative relations in various fields for more than three decades, and according to recent data, the turnover between the two countries exceeded $ 26 billion in 2018 alone.

Last year, President João Lourenço made two visits to China: the first in September, on the occasion of the China-Africa Summit, and the following month, a state visit.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
External Relations
Governance
Southern Africa
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.