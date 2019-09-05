South Africa: Malawians in South Africa Talk of Horror As Xenophobic Attacks Escalate

4 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawians living in South Africa are talking of horror as xenophobic attacks are escalating and now spread to three more townships in the mineral rich rainbow nation.

In an interview with a local radio station on Wednesday, Amosi Jassi said his family is unable to go out and buy food because of the violence.

"I am not even able to go out to work because once they discover I am a Malawian, I would be killed," said Jassi.

Laurent Kamanga said one person had been killed in an area he resides in Johannesburg, saying the situation is getting out of hand.

At least seven people have been killed in the new wave of xenophobic attacks which started after a South African taxi driver was killed allegedly by a Nigerian drug baron.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Katsaira has since called on Malawians living in South Africa to stay away from communities where there are incidences of violence for their safety.

The Ministry has since condemned the xenophobic attacks adding that it is working with its South African counterparts to ensure that all Malawians in South Africa are provided with adequate security.

