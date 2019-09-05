Tanzania: No Tanzanian Killed in South African Xenophobic Attacks So Far, Says Minister

Dar es Salaam — No Tanzanian has so far been killed in the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi.

Prof Kabudi said on Wednesday September 4 that a government committee is following up what is happening in South Africa and would release further accurate information on the matter.

The Minister's reaction comes at a time when reports indicate that five people have so far been killed in a surge of xenophobic violence in the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African Union, Nigeria and Zambia have condemned the attacks.

In the National Assembly in Dodoma early today a section of Members of Parliament demanded that action be taken to condemn the xenophobic violence.

Later, Prof Kabudi told journalists that there were no reports of any Tanzanian killed as he responded to questions raised by reporters in Dar es Salaam.

Kabudi was speaking during a farewell party of 100 youth who are going to Israel for agricultural practical training.

The Prof noted said that his deputyDrDamas Ndumburo was in South Africa to monitor several issuesand is updated about the ongoing violence.

"The Tanzanian government supports South African's president statement Cyril Ramaphosa in condemning the attacks," he added.

He, however, urged Tanzanians not to retaliate in anyway to South Africans living in Tanzania.

"We will protect them (South Africans living in Tanzania) and their property inclusively," he said.