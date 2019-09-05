Malawi Govt Urges Transporters, Travellers to Suspend Trips to South Africa Over Xeno Attacks

Government is urging local transporters and road travellers to suspend their trips to South Africa in view of xenophobic attacks until such a time that the security situation improves.

A shot clip of a man being burned alive as a crowd cheers has gone viral on social media following the latest wave of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says the government is closely monitoring the situation in the mineral rich rainbow country.

"Government further wishes to advise truck drivers and those who are planning to travel to the Republic of South Africa by road to consider such trips during this period until such a time that the security situation improves," says the statement in part.

The statement comes amid reports of the latest spate of xenophobic attacks where foreigners, including Malawians, living in South Africa have been attacked and a number of shops and dwelling places belonging to African migrants and trucks have been looted and set alight particularly in the Johannesburg and Pretoria Central Business Districts (CBDs).

The statement says the Malawi government is working with the government of the Republic of South Africa to ensure that Malawians in South Africa are provided with adequate security.

The government is since advising Malawians living in South Africa to stay away from communities where there are incidences of violence for their safety.

The statement also says if under threat, the Malawians should immediately present themselves to the nearest police station and to the High Commission in Pretoria or the consulate in Johannesburg.

Reads the statement in part: "As it is the duty of the Malawi Government to ensure that its entire citizenry remains safe. The Government, through the Malawi Mission in South Africa, is closely monitoring the situation.

"Government further wishes to remind all Malawians living abroad, including in South Africa, to abide by the laws of the host countries to avoid being found on wrong side of the law."

The Ministry has since condemned the xenophobic attacks adding that it is working with its South African counterparts to ensure that all Malawians in South Africa are provided with adequate security.