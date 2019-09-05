Zimbabwe: Doctors Report for Duty, Snub Strike Call

Normal service delivery characterised the situation at most central hospitals despite threats by some junior doctors to down tools starting Tuesday.

A survey by The Herald at central hospitals in Harare and Chitungwiza on Tuesday and yesterday showed that routine service provision ran uninterrupted as doctors, including some juniors reporting for work just like any other normal day.

By midday, all clinics at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals' out-patient department had been completed on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Herald also established that the junior doctors who threatened not to report for duty are the ones still doing their first year housemanship (junior medical resident officers).

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Health Services Board (HSB) chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikosana said junior doctors from central hospitals in Bulawayo were also reporting for work.