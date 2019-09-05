Namibia: Geingob Jets to Cape Town Economic Forum

4 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob jets to Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday for the World Economic Forum's Africa edition.

The forum convenes under the theme 'Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution', and has attracted over 1100 delegates.

Their discussions will focus on four key areas: innovation, sustainable development, digitalization, and stable leadership and governance.

A statement issued by the presidency on Wednesday said Geingob and other selected heads of state and government, will present interventions on issues of achieving universal health coverage and on Africa as a rising continent in a fractured world.

The president will also officiate at the Deloitte and Touche business dinner this evening, which will be attended by executives from companies such as J.P Morgan, DHL, Mastercard, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Microsoft for Africa Initiative.

Geingob is expected back in Windhoek on Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

