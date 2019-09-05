Nigeria: EFCC Mounts Surveillance On 10 Nigerians Wanted By FBI

4 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has mounted surveillance for 10 of the 78 Nigerians from the South-east, allegedly involved in the 3 billion US dollar scam.

The Head, Enugu Zonal Office of the commission, Usman Imam, disclosed this on Wednesday in Enugu while briefing journalists on the activities of the commission in the past eight months.

It would be recalled that the US Department of Justice had indicted 80 persons, including 78 Nigerians, in the multi-billion dollar fraud.

Mr Imam said that the anti-graft agency was seriously working with the scoop at its disposal and had placed surveillance on the suspects.

He gave the assurance that the suspects would be arrested and prosecuted "in order to prove to the world that such crime does not represent our values".

He said that the commission had the legal backing to prosecute the suspects in line with international treaties.

"There is a mutual treaty between Nigeria and the USA. We will arrest them and if need be extradite them to the USA," Mr Imam said.

He said that the alleged offence was multi-jurisdictional "because the stages leading to the crime was either initiated in Nigeria or the proceeds brought to the country".

He said that it was unacceptable to see parents enjoying the ill-gotten wealth of their children, who they knew had no serious means of livelihood.

"Such also applies to the clergy and traditional rulers who rather than question suspiciously acquired wealth not only attribute it to God, but bestow titles on such individuals.

"We assure Nigerians of our commitment to ensuring a better Nigeria so we warn looters and fraudsters about the consequences of their actions," Mr Imam said.

NAN

