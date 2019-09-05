Malawians Demand Compensation From Mozambican Contractor

Some Malawians in Mangochi living in the border with Mozambique are demanding compensation from a Mozambican road contractor who had damaged crops as he was looking for gravel for construction of a road in his country.

Mangochi DC Reverend Moses Chimphepo (standing) shows the residents records of the land acquision dating as far back as in 80s Pic. By Kondwani Magombo _ Mana

The subsistence Malawian farmers from chief Katuli's area in Mangochi accused Malawian authorities of failing to act to facilitate the payment of the compensation after the crops were damaged last year.

But district commissioner for Mangochi, Moses Chimphepo said the issue is being handled by officials from the ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

"There are some delays in the payment of the compensation because the issue involves two countries but the people will get their compensation," said Chimphepo.

Chimphepo said this after some of the affected people alleged the contractor had already paid the money and the government of Malawi was holding on to it.