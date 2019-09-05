Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Count the Cost

5 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

Botswana's elimination of Banyana Banyana will rub salt into the wounds of the Mighty Warriors who will now reflect on a lost golden opportunity to return to the Olympics.

The senior national women football team boycotted their qualifier against Zambia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday after a spectacular fallout with ZIFA leaders.

They had lost the first leg 0-5 in Lusaka, but only after a shocking second-half collapse in which they conceded five goals. Many blame that collapse on fatigue which crept into the team after a road trip to Lusaka and poor preparations.

And, the lost chance to take on Botswana for a ticket to the Olympic Games will hurt the Mighty Warriors.

No one gave the Batswana a chance against Banyana Banyana, the COSAFA champions, 2016 Rio Olympic finalists and 2019 France World Cup finalists.

But, following another goalless draw at Orlando Stadium, having shared spoils in Gaborone, the hosts were dumped out 2-3 on penalties.

The result has since been described by Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis as the lowest low of the team.

Instead of taking on Botswana, in the third round, in anticipation of a clash with the winner between Ghana and Kenya in the fourth round, the Mighty Warriors are waiting for possible punishment from FIFA.

Third Round Fixtures

Botswana v Zambia, Cameroon v DRC, Ghana v Kenya, Cote d Ivoire v Nigeria.

Fourth Round

Botswana/Zambia v Ghana/Kenya

Cameroon/DRC v Cote d Ivoire/Nigeria

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.