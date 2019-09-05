Sierra Leone/Liberia: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers-Preliminaries - Liberia 3-1 Sierra Leone

5 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

The Lone Star's victory over Sierra Leone puts Liberia in a better position ahead of the return-leg slated for Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Liberia have taken advantage in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers-Preliminaries after they defeated Sierra Leone 3-1 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Based on the record between the two teams, in which Liberia is the better side, the victory did not come as a surprise.

Terence Tisdell perfectly converted a Penalty in the 18th minute after Kpah Sherman was fouled in the penalty area.

Prior to the opener, Kpah Sherman could have scored one of the fastest goals after his left foot effort hit the goal post.

Sierra Leone on the other hand took charge of ball possession, but could not get a curtain raiser.

However, Sierra Leone leveled things up in the 56th minute through Kwame Quee's low effort to beat pass goalkeeper Ashley Williams.

Liberia coach Peter Butler made two substitutions by introducing Tonia Tisdell who replaced Terrence Tisdell and Mohammed Sangare, replacing debutant Seith Hellberg.

The substitutions yielded positive results as Liberia mounted more pressure to take the lead for the second time.

Second half substitute, Sangare put Lone Star in front for the second time through a brilliant spot kick in the 82nd minute before Sam Johnson finally completed the 3-1 victory for the Red, White and Blue boys in the 89th minute due to miscommunication in Sierra Leone defense.

The victory put Lone Star in a better position ahead of the return-leg slated for Sunday, September 8, 2019.

