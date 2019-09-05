Liberia: Women Passion, Inc. Launches Rule of Law Program in Nimba

On Wednesday, September 4, 2019 a locally-based non-governmental organization (NGO), Women Passion Incorporated (WPI), launched a project in Karnplay City, Gbelay-Geh Electoral District #3, Nimba County, under the theme, "Strengthening the Rule of Law in Liberia - Justice and Security for the Liberian people."

The launching ceremony brought together over 100 local leaderships, including the county's Gender Coordinator madam Yah Belle Suah. It was hosted in the Gbehlay-Geh Chief of Elders Council's Compound in Karnplay.

Women Passion, Inc. program coordinator, Jacqueline C. Samuels, said the rule of law program is to mitigate the impact of the Liberia's 14-year civil war (1989-2003) on women and girls, specifically those in rural settlements, in a context to provide Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) counseling, anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) or female circumcision.

Other activities are to provide counseling on child marriage advocacy, training and awareness, using the national SGBV legal aid referral pathway that enhances understanding of rural women and girls on human rights through HIV/AIDs awareness; girls' access to school-friendly environment and women's poverty reduction strategy, livelihood and food security programs.

Women Passion, Inc. is a legally registered organization with an Article of Incorporation from authorities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a certified business that is registered with the Liberia Business Registry, certificated and with Accreditation from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Women Passion, Inc.'s mission is to educate and train women and girls, especially those in rural areas, of their fundamental human rights and ensure that thousands of vulnerable rural women and girls have a safer environment as well as equal access to information, justice and empowerment opportunities with reference to the rule of law as they strive towards total emancipation.

Its leadership wants the Women Passion, Inc. to see a new Liberia in which women and girls' rights are respected, protected and guaranteed by all persons and given equal justice; that women and girls are given equal chance and opportunities to make informed choices about tradition and life as a whole, with respect to the rule of law.

Legal aid is the free or subsidized service rendered to persons to promote and strengthen access to justice, involving criminal and civil as well as administrative disputes in both formal (court) and traditional justice systems.