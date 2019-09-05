South Africa: Women Protest Against Rape and Femicide - SAPS Arrest Marchers, Use Stun Grenades and Turn Water Cannon On Crowd

analysis

The president, ministers, politicians, public representatives as well as the SAPS have seriously misread the seething rage of the women of South Africa. Protecting Parliament and the political elite attending the World Economic Forum in Cape Town, they turned on mourners and protesters, arresting at least eight and using stun guns and a water cannon to disperse them.

Everything that is wrong with the official response (or rather non-response) to the war on South African women was visible at two protest marches that took place in Cape Town on Wednesday 4 September 2019.

Both marches, and those that will take place on Thursday 5 September, have enabled women (and our allies) to once again express our fear, rage and pain in the wake of the rape and murder of several young women, a daily occurrence.

They raped, murdered, butchered, and battered include UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, UWC student Jesse Hess, boxing champion Leighandre Jegels, 14-year-old Janika Mallo, Lynette Volschenk, and Meghan Cremer.

First, the line of SAPS officers, dressed in protective clothing and carrying plastic riot shields, chose specifically to position themselves, in a grim line, outside the gates of the "people's" Parliament. It was here where thousands - mostly...