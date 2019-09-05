South Africa: Looting Continues Across Gauteng, With Scores Arrested

5 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Aisha Abdool Karim, Bheki Simelane and Chanel Retief

A total of 289 people have been arrested and five people have died after three days of violence across Gauteng. Even as those arrested began making their first appearance in court and police presence increased at hot spots, the looting continued for the fourth day.

On the evening of Tuesday 3 September, 100 people were arrested in Ekurhuleni for public violence and looting. These were the latest arrests related to the outbreak of xenophobic violence in Gauteng over the past three days, with a total of 289 people arrested from 1 to 3 September.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said people had been arrested for "criminal acts including public violence, malicious damage to property and theft".

The statement also said "the situation has been stabilised in parts of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg Central, Jeppe and Cleveland policing areas".

Police waiting on the road outside a park where Police Minister Bheki Cele is addressing Jeppestown residents on 3 September 2019 following days of violence. Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim

Five people have died in the violence. The names of the dead have not yet been released, as they were yet to be identified by family members, the police said. Of these,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.