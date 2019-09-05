South Africa: Looting Continues Across Gauteng, With Scores Arrested

analysis

A total of 289 people have been arrested and five people have died after three days of violence across Gauteng. Even as those arrested began making their first appearance in court and police presence increased at hot spots, the looting continued for the fourth day.

On the evening of Tuesday 3 September, 100 people were arrested in Ekurhuleni for public violence and looting. These were the latest arrests related to the outbreak of xenophobic violence in Gauteng over the past three days, with a total of 289 people arrested from 1 to 3 September.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said people had been arrested for "criminal acts including public violence, malicious damage to property and theft".

The statement also said "the situation has been stabilised in parts of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg Central, Jeppe and Cleveland policing areas".

Police waiting on the road outside a park where Police Minister Bheki Cele is addressing Jeppestown residents on 3 September 2019 following days of violence. Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim

Five people have died in the violence. The names of the dead have not yet been released, as they were yet to be identified by family members, the police said. Of these,...