South Africa: Government Gets Rolling On Cannabis Policy

4 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

A ministerial advisory committee is being established to provide the Cabinet with guidance on cannabis policy. Eyes may roll at the thought of another 'committee' but it at least shows government is serious about crafting a cannabis policy that helps stimulate economic activity and growth.

It has been almost a year since Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo declared that Sections 4(b) and 5(b) of the Drugs Act, and Section 22A(9)(a)(i) of the Medicines Act, were unconstitutional and invalid because they prohibited adults from privately using or cultivating cannabis. Parliament has another year to bring cannabis legislation up to constitutional scratch.

So it is high time government got things rolling and the first tentative step has been the decision to form a ministerial advisory committee on the issue, the National Department of Health has confirmed to Business Maverick. Such committees can provoke a lot of understandable groans from South Africans who just want the government to get on with obvious policy reforms. But it is a complex issue and one government wants to get right, so why not seek expert advice for the crafting of policy?

Minutes from a recent meeting of public and private stakeholders on the matter, provided to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

