Zimbabwe: Zesa Load Shedding Reverts to Stage Two

5 September 2019
263Chat (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) Holdings has reverted to Stage Two load shedding schedule barely few days after assuring consumers of a significant improvement in power supply.

The Minister of Energy and Power Development Fortune Chasi took to Twitter to announce the development which has been necessitated by the breakdown of Unit Five at Hwange Power Station yesterday afternoon, and this he said would force the load shedding schedule to revert back to Stage Two.

"ENERGY UPDATE: Sadly Unit 5 at Hwange broke down yesterday late afternoon. This causes us to revert to Stage 2. The inconvenience is obvious & regrettable."

His sentiments were echoed by Zesa Holdings Public Relations manager Fullard Gwasira who also took to Twitter to explain the double whammy brought about by the breakdown which he said leads to a loss of close to 160MW.

"Zesa is implementing stage 2 load shedding due to a technical fault at Hwange & the loss of one of the Stage 2 Units at 1700hrs. This lead to a loss of about 160MW. Load shedding hours & affected areas have extended beyond the publicized schedule."

Load Shedding Reverts to Stage TwoEarlier this month, Gwasira had said Zesa had downgraded load-shedding from Stage Two to Stage One after it started receiving 400MW from Eskom of South Africa.

Cornered by a number of consumers on his Twitter platform on why Zimbabwe is not getting power from Eskom, Gwasira confirmed a power import plan from their South African counterparts but bemoaned the gap being left by Kariba which he said was progressively getting bigger.

"Indeed we are getting power from Eskom up to 400Mw. The major challenge is that the gap being left by Kariba is progressively getting bigger. From 1050MW down to 360MW. It's the difference in addition to plant breakdown which is driving load shedding," wrote Gwasira.

