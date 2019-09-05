Zimbabwe: NAC Targets Truckers With Night Clinics in HIV/Aids Fight

5 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

The National Aids Council (NAC) has resorted to introducing clinics that operate at night to provide HIV/AIDS testing services to "key populations" like truckers.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, NAC Mashonaland East provincial manager Wilfred Dube said the novel idea has opened in Murehwa targeting truck drivers who use the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway heading to Mozambique, Malawi and other East African countries.

The introduction of the night clinics, according to Dube, has increased the options available to truck drivers and improved testing uptake for some especially among those who have never tested before.

"From Bhora Growth Point which about few kilometres from the capital city up to border Nyamapanda, we have put in place night clinics. They have become very popular with truck drivers and sex workers," Dube said.

"They utilise them during the night when the majority of people are not there, they are very open. When they come there, the nurses who man these night clinics were trained to be accommodative to these key populations."

Dube added: "If they want medication, they will get it including anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs). If there is any information they want to get from the clinics during the night there is enough time to get the services that they want."

The Harare-Nyamapanda highway has popular growth points such Bhora, Cross, Murehwa, Mutoko and Kotwa shopping centres.

Truck drivers and sex workers are some of the key populations that have been identified by NAC in the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS as well as prevention and treatment programmes.

Truck drivers and sex workers are said to be major drivers of STIs especially in border towns and NAC has intensified implementation and strengthening of the cross-border programmes to close the tap on all new HIV infections.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Health
AIDS
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.