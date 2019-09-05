Ghana: 2 Nabbed for Attempting to Transport 'Wee'

Two persons have been nabbed by the police at Kaneshie, Accra, for allegedly attempting to transport 125 quantities of compressed cannabis to Takoradi in the Western Region.

Agya Kwamena Dadzie, 25, and Rubeng Danis, 19, were reported to have concealed the drugs in two suitcases for transportation when they were apprehended by the police.

The suspects also attempted to bribe the police, Detective Sergeant (Sgt) William Boadi with GH¢1,000, but he rejected the money and arrested the suspects.

The Kaneshie District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Ernest Acheampong, who confirmed the arrest to Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said that the suspects were in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

He said at about 9:50 am on September 3, the police received information that the two were on board a bus attempting to transport cannabis (wee) to Takoradi.

Supt Acheampong said Sgt Boadi assisted by community police personnel went to the bus terminal and arrested the suspects.

The police commander said the suspects admitted ownership of the cannabis and said they bought it from Alavanyo in the Volta Region.

He said Dadzie attempted to bribe Sgt Boadi with GH¢1,000, adding that the police were keeping the cannabis and money as exhibits.

The commander said the drugs would be taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis, and the suspects would be arraigned for possessing substance suspected to be narcotic drugs.