Ghana: 2 Nabbed for Attempting to Transport 'Wee'

5 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two persons have been nabbed by the police at Kaneshie, Accra, for allegedly attempting to transport 125 quantities of compressed cannabis to Takoradi in the Western Region.

Agya Kwamena Dadzie, 25, and Rubeng Danis, 19, were reported to have concealed the drugs in two suitcases for transportation when they were apprehended by the police.

The suspects also attempted to bribe the police, Detective Sergeant (Sgt) William Boadi with GH¢1,000, but he rejected the money and arrested the suspects.

The Kaneshie District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Ernest Acheampong, who confirmed the arrest to Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said that the suspects were in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

He said at about 9:50 am on September 3, the police received information that the two were on board a bus attempting to transport cannabis (wee) to Takoradi.

Supt Acheampong said Sgt Boadi assisted by community police personnel went to the bus terminal and arrested the suspects.

The police commander said the suspects admitted ownership of the cannabis and said they bought it from Alavanyo in the Volta Region.

He said Dadzie attempted to bribe Sgt Boadi with GH¢1,000, adding that the police were keeping the cannabis and money as exhibits.

The commander said the drugs would be taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis, and the suspects would be arraigned for possessing substance suspected to be narcotic drugs.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.