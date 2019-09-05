Ghana: Adentan MP Inspects Projects

5 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adenta Constituency, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah yesterday inspected some ongoing road projects in the metropolis.

Accompanied by some party executives from the constituency, he visited the Tano asphalt road project linking Adjringanor to East Legon, the Madina School junction road projects connecting Ashaley Botwe to East Legon hills, which is expected to be extended as part of the proposed Sinohydro projects.

Although Mr Asamoah was happy with the swift of work carried out by the construction firm, Oswal Investments Limited, he appealed to the hawkers to cooperate with the contractor.

He explained that hawking activities were slowing the project as the contractor had been given a deadline to execute the work.

Mr Asamoah who had series of meetings with the hawkers and commercial drivers as part of the tour, pledged the government's dedication, determination and commitment in addressing infrastructural deficits in the metropolis.

He was optimistic the road when completed would enhance trade, create employment and increase revenue for the assembly and urged the various trade unions to liaise with the Assembly for relocation and promised his office was working hard for a permanent location for commercial drivers and traders.

