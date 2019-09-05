Ghana: Ashanti REGSEC Declares KNUST Security Zone

Kumasi — The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has declared the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, a security zone.

This implies that any student on the campus, who attempts to take the law into his or her hands and disturb the academic calendar, would be severely dealt with.

REGSEC's decision followed information gathered about intended disturbances on the campus by the students, especially those at the Katanga (University Hall), Unity (Continental) and Africa Halls, over the long standing issue of mixing females and males at the halls

A statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, and issued to the Ghanaian Times here, after an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon, directed that any person or group with grievances against the university should report to the appropriate authorities for redress or necessary action.

The statement urged the general public, particularly parents and guardians to caution their children and wards to abide by the university's regulations and refrain from acts that might contravene the Public Order Act.

It said, "We shall ensure strict enforcement of the laws concerning public order, whenever they are breached".

Mr Mensah in an interview with Ghanaian Times, indicated, "We looked at the urgency of the issue before making the declaration... .we would inform the University Chancellor, Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, II, on his arrival from the United States of America, where he is expected to deliver a speech at the United Nations.

He asked the public to strictly observe the directive "since any breaches may attract the maximum legal security penalty or sanctions associated with it".

It is recalled, the students of KNUST, in October, 2018, went on rampage destroying several properties following the university's decision to mix females and males at the halls.

The students accused the authorities of the university of using management and campus security personnel to brutalise them, and the crisis led to the dissolution of the Governing Council of the University, by government.

Government put in place a seven-member Interim Management Committee to run the affairs of the university that was shut down indefinitely as a result of violent protests by the students.

The Chancellor of the university stepped in and held talks with stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the crisis.