Africa: Defending Democracy - Nelson Mandela and Kofi Annan's Ideals Under the Spotlight

opinion

"I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society," said Nelson Mandela. Two-thirds of Africans still share his ideal today (Afrobarometer), one of the highest scores in the world. What's more, democratic principles are enshrined in the African Union (AU) Charter and the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Treaty.

Yet these aspirations are being dashed: according to the US-based NGO Freedom House, just 11% of the continent is politically "free", and the average level of democracy, understood as the respect for political rights and civil liberties, fell in each of the last 14 years. In the SADC region too, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) estimates that five countries have lost ground since 2006.

This matters, because democracy is not just an end in itself, as former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan reminded us: "I have been a tireless defender of democracy all my life because I am convinced it is the political system most conducive...