Zimbabwe: Absence of Local Government Board Stalls Kwekwe City Town Clerk Appointment

NEARLY a year since the retirement of Town Clerk Emmanule Musara, Kwekwe City Council is yet to appoint a substantive Town Clerk due to the unavailability of a Local Government Board.

The Midlands city's director of central administration Lucia Mkandla has been acting Town Clerk since last year.

Earlier this year Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa said council had submitted its nominees to the Local Government Board after consulting an independent human resources firm to conduct interviews.

"There is a private company which was hired to assist in the interviews and we were part of the process as councillors. There are five candidates whom we interviewed before we selected three," Tobaiwa said then.

It has however, been gathered that the substantive appointment was supposed to have been made by now but the absence of a board to make such a key appointment has stalled the process.

"By now the process was supposed to have been completed but we gathered that there is no Local Government Board to process the appointment," a source privy to the goings on said.

The Local Government Board is an ad-hoc institution tasked with appointments of top personnel in councils. Among other local authorities Harare has had problems in the past with successive Ministers failure to establish the board or council arguing they have power to appoint without consulting it.

Among those vying to take up the position of Kwekwe Town Clerk are the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) Executive Secretary Edward Mapara Mapara also once served as chamber secretary for the city, acting Gweru finance director Gweru Owen Masimba, Chitungizwa Housing Director Hazel Sithole, one Siziba and current acting Town Clerk Lucia Mkandla.

Musara an ex-combatant joined Kwekwe City in 1997 and retired last year before joining politics.

He was however thumped in Zanu PF's internal polls to represent Kwekwe Central by a cleric and gold magnet Kandross Mugabe.