Zimbabwe: Great Zimbabwe Varsity Student Steals to Cover Tuition Fees

A 21 year old second year student at Great Zimbabwe University stole a dress from a clothing store in bid to raise money for her tuition fees, a local court heard Wednesday.

Mukudzei Mutetsva who is in her second year studying towards attaining a degree in development studies was convicted on her own guilty plea when she appeared before Magistrate Carlson Ndebele.

Asked why she stole the dress worth $99, Mutetsva said she was short on her tuition fees as her college recently hiked fees for the semester beyond her family's reach.

"I deferred my studies last semester due to financial problems in my family. My family had managed to raise only $450 for me to continue with my studies for this semester and I desperately needed an additional $150.

"I was going to sell the dress to raise the difference," a teary Mutetsva said in court.

She was however lucky to escape a custodial sentence after magistrate Ndebele ordered her to pay a $100 fine.

Prosecutor Edmond Mapope told the court that on 31 August this year, Mutetsva went to Jet Stores in the city and pretended to be a potential buyer trying one outfit after another.

It was the State's case that Mutetsva later took a dress which was on one of the clothing racks and stashed it in her handbag.

She tried to walk out of the shop without paying but was caught at the exit door by an alert security guard who had watched her movements.

Mutetsva was handed over to the police leading to her arrest and the stolen dress was recovered.