Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Gives Mudenda Teeth to 'Bite' Truant MPs

5 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has given Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda the greenlight to punish MPs who consistently absent themselves from Parliament.

During a question and answer session on Wednesday, Mudenda told members of the house that he had written twice to Mnangagwa raising concern about growing absenteeism among lawmakers.

"I have written twice to his Excellency President Robert Mugabe about non-attendance of Parliament business by members.

"This behaviour is appalling and pathetic. May I advice them that Parliament will charge them accordingly as the President has responded to this matter," Mudenda warned.

Only three Cabinet Ministers who included Leader of Government business in Parliament Ziyambi Ziyambi, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu were present on Wednesday and a few deputies were available.

Mudenda has in the past urged members to take house business seriously as debates that take place have a serious bearing on the nation.

In previous debates, opposition members of Parliament such as Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala, Norton MP Temba Mliswa, MDC Chief whip Prosper Mutseyami, Kambuzuma MP Willias Madzimure and Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya have raised concerns over the unavailability of Cabinet Ministers who are supposed to answer policy questions from members.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.