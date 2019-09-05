South African Xenophobic Attacks - Mozambicans and Nigerians Retaliate

5 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Following the xenophobia outbreak in South Africa, with attacks mainly on migrants from Zimbabwe, Malawians and Nigerians among other African nationals as well as their governments have taken action to protect their own.

The violence targeted at black African migrants broke out in Johannesburg and Pretoria last Sunday and by Monday had spread to other parts of the country.

Property belonging to foreigners is being looted and torched while gruesome videos of migrants being heavily battered, set on fire and stoned to death have made their way into social media.

Five people have been reported dead and scores have been arrested in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The attacks come on the eve of the African edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF) hosted in Cape Town, an event which leaders of Rwanda, DRC and Malawi have since pulled out from in protests against the violence demanding 'definitive measures' to protect their nationals.

Zambia has cautioned its truck drivers exporting goods to stay out of the country.

While President Emmerson Mnangagwa has jetted into South Africa for the WEF back home citizens are calling for a mute on South African music and a boycott on their artists; Mafikizolo and Babes Wodumo who are billed to perform in the country.

Government has requested that South African authorities address the "senseless and barbaric" attacks, warning their nationals in and travelling to 'take necessary precaution to ensure their safety'.

South African companies; MTN, Shoprite and MultiChoice have stopped operations in Nigeria and Zambia after several stores were targeted by demonstrators.

Demonstrators in Lagos this week torched a South African popular supermarket chain store while in Mozambique protestors were screening all truckers demanding to know their nationality. The protestors were violently turning back South Africans in retaliatory attacks to the xenophobic attacks.

South Africa has struggled to contain its citizens who have over the past 10 years protested the presence of foreign nationals. Another outbreak in 2008 left over 60 people dead including Zimbabweans.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
West Africa
Nigeria
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
South Africa
Mozambique
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.